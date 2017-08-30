Houston-based celebrity pastor Joel Osteen is coming under fire on Twitter for not opening up the doors to his Church for storm victims to take shelter.

Osteen - pastor at Houston's Lakewood Church - has kept the doors closed even though pictures on Twitter appear to show that the Church escaped the brunt of the storm. Lakewood Church - which was formerly an NBA arena called The Summit, home to the Houston Rockets - holds 16,800 people.


Comment: For some perspective on the size of the facility:

Here is a sampling of the reaction on Twitter: