Rescue group The Cajun Navy members met with gunfire from apparent looters
Tue, 29 Aug 2017 20:48 UTC
The Cajun Navy has become widely known across the state for its response efforts during natural disasters and is made up of different groups. The group of first responders previously provided assistance to Louisianians during last year's historic August floods.
One group of rescuers are in Texas already and more are expected to be on the way. Those who have arrived have brought their own boats to aid in the rescue efforts.
News spread Monday about an apparent incident between members of the Louisiana Cajun Navy and several looters. One of the group members, in a since-deleted Facebook post, said that looters decided to pose as people needing help and attempted to overtake the group's boats. The group said shots were fired at the boats during the incident, but no one was injured.
"Clyde and the other team members and teams are all safe," the group said on Facebook. "I repeat, they are all safe."
The group believes the looters may have not wanted it to perform rescues or were just looking to rob people. One group member said some looters are pretending to need rescuing and then robbing people and other looters are pretending to be rescuers and then robbing people.
The group reiterated that no one was injured by gunfire during Monday's incident. The group posted a Facebook video Monday evening to clear up some of the information.
More information about the group can be found on Facebook.
All political thinking for years past has been vitiated in the same way. People can foresee the future only when it coincides with their own wishes, and the most grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome.
