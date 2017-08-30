North Korea has announced that its latest test of Hwasong-12 missile, observed by the country's leader Kim Jong-un, was a successful demonstration of Pyongyang's determination to counter any potential threat stemming from the US' joint drills with South Korea.

"This ballistic rocket launch drill... is the first step in military operations on the Pacific Ocean conducted by our troops and will be a meaningful prelude to containing Guam Island," the North's official KCNA news agency quoted Kim as saying.