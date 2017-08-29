© Matthew Slowikowski / Facebook
An Oakland baker has become a target for white supremacists and alt-right followers angered by her cake iced with the words, 'Kill Nazis.'

Ashley Shotwell angered neo-Nazis when she shared a video of the cake on social media.

"Order with me thru @hellaveganeats for all of your Anti Fascist Cake needs," Shotwell wrote on Instagram under the video that has been viewed more than 20,000 times, adding, "Tag someone who would love to punch a Nazi."

An ensuing campaign flooded the baker's page with negative reviews, the San Francisco Gate reports. Some reviews claimed Shotwell sold them cakes filled with maggots.

"There were also a bunch saying they came into my bakery and I yelled at them about communism," Shotwell said. "I don't even have a storefront."

This was soon counteracted by more than 1,000 positive five-star reviews from supporters.

A customer had requested the controversial Nazi cake after seeing Shotwell's previous work online, a Resist Fascism cake. Shotwell has also whipped up vagina donuts and marijuana designed cakes in the past.


According to Shotwell, her car was smashed in an apparently deliberate collision on Saturday, which she claims is as a result of the controversy around the cake.

"The witnesses told me there were two white women in the car and that they didn't even use the brakes, just ran right into my car," Shotwell said.

She included a link to a Go Fund Me page in her Facebook post which shows her car smashed. It has so far raised $2,000.