Donald Trump says "all options are on the table for North Korea," according to a White House statement. It comes after Pyongyang launched a missile over Japan.Trump said in the statement, referring to the Tuesday launch of a ballistic missile which passed over Japan.Trump added.The comments come just hours after Trump held a 40-minute phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following the missile launch.Trump and Abe agreed in the phone call that "North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, as well as to countries around the world," according to the statement.It added that the US and Japanese leaders are "committed to increasing pressure on North Korea, and doing their utmost to convince the international community to do the same."Trump also stressed during the call that Washington is "100 percent with Japan," Abe told reporters after the conversation."Now that the US has openly declared its hostile intention towards the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, by waging aggressive joint military exercises despite repeated warnings... my country has every reason to respond with tough counter-measures as an exercise of its right to self-defense," Han Tae Song, North Korea's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told the UN Conference on Disarmament."And the US should be wholly responsible for the catastrophic consequences it will entail," Han added, without explicitly addressing the Tuesday launch.