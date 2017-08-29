Drinking four cups of coffee a day could slash the chance of early death, a major study suggests.Research on 20,000 middle-aged men and women found that those who drank it regularly had mortality rates almost two thirds lower.The new study suggests that it could reduce the chance of early death from all causes - by as much as two thirds.The study was observational - so could not prove that plentiful amounts of coffee were the cause of the improved mortality.But it echoes findings from US research, which have suggested three cups a day could significantly extend life.Some studies have found similar benefits among those drinking decaffeinated versions - leading scientists to conclude that the antioxidant plant compounds in coffee may provide the most benefit.The Spanish research involved 19,986 people who were tracked for an average of 10 years.At the start of the study all provided detailed information about their dietary habits - including coffee consumption - lifestyle habits, and health history.Researchers from Hospital de Navarra then examined death rates in the group, with a total of 337 participants dying during the period.Those drinking coffee regularly had the lowest death rates, with the strongest links found among older participants.Researchers from Hospital de Navarra then examined death rates in the group, with a total of 337 participants - around 1 in 60 - dying during the period."I would advise drink plenty of coffee, it could be good for your heart. I think it's a good idea to have about four cups a day," she said."I think it's the polyphenols, they have an anti-inflammatory effect.The study involved those aged between 25 and 60, with a median starting age of 37.They were tracked for up to 14 years.Dr Navarro said that while the group was relatively young, with low numbers of deaths, the findings were consistent with other studies.Researchers intend to continue tracking them, to see what impact coffee habits have later in life.The study did not establish an upper limit of coffee consumption, but did not include many drinking very heavy amounts, she said.Professor Metin Avkiran, Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: "This study suggests there may be an association between drinking coffee and living longer, but it doesn't prove a causal link or explain how coffee might be having this effect."Coffee drinkers should certainly not rest on their laurels. The best way to minimize your risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death is to concentrate on an overall healthy lifestyle - eat a balanced diet, stay active and don't smoke - rather than lining up the lattes."