After the successful offensive actions of the Syrian troops with the support of Russian military security services in the area of ​​Ganem-Ali, ISIS fighters are trying to regroup and prepare fortified areas near the settlement of Deir ez ZorRealizing that the bridgehead around Deir-ez-Zor is the last major bulwark of ISIS on Syrian soil, the terrorists are transferring heavy equipment like tanks and cross-country vehicles with heavy weapons and mortars.During the night and today, Russian jets have continued to successfully attack ISIS targets, destroying four tanks, 16 high-cross-country vehicles with heavy machine guns, six heavy vehicles with ammunition, and two fortified areas with artillery positions.Effective actions of the Russian military security services allowed the Syrian government forces under the command of General Hasan Suheil to continue the offensive along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River to Deir Ezzor with the aim of lifting the siege and completely liberating it.