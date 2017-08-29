© Joshua Roberts / Reuters
An Oklahoma news station claims to have exposed a local police chief alleged to have been selling white nationalist materials via his own far-right website.

The station, KXII News, used a nationwide "Hate Map" released last week by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to identify a group operating a website from its base near the Oklahoma-Texas border, an area known as Texoma.

The site, ISD Records, carries the banner "The Voice of Blood and Honour" and sells media and memorabilia aimed at white nationalists. It features bands with names inspired by historically racist groups.

Using court records, investigators at KXII News traced the ownership of ISD Records to a Bart Alsbrook of Denison, Texas. Probing further, the team found that there was only one other person by that name in the nearby area - the Bart Alsbrook named interim chief of police at Colbert, Oklahoma.

In a phone call with the news station, Alsbrook denied any association with ISD Records. The site was taken offline hours after he was contacted.

Later, when contacted again, Alsbrook claimed a skinhead group began using his name after stealing his wallet stolen at a concert in the 1990s.

In 2005, the SPLC identified Bart Alsbrook as the head of the racist video company NS88 and Texas coordinator for the skinhead gang Blood and Honour.

ISD records sells 'Combat 18' patches, a Neo-Nazi group associated with the "Blood and Honour" movement. The '18' in the name is derived from the initials of Adolf Hitler.

The Combat 18 group, like Blood and Honour, originated in the UK and have long been associated with hooligan elements in English soccer.

In 1995, members of Combat 18 rioted during a football match between England and Ireland at Lansdowne Road in Dublin. The group chanted "Sieg Heil" while the Irish national anthem played before throwing seats onto the pitch and battling police. The game was eventually called off with Ireland leading 1-0.