Two people have been killed and four others hospitalized, after police confronted an active shooter situation at the Clovis-Carver Public Library in Clovis, New Mexico.

Two people were killed and four others were hospitalized, a spokesman with the Clovis Police Department told RT America. The spokesman confirmed one arrest was made in connection to the incident, and that an investigation was underway.

Air ambulances were dispatched, according to the Eastern New Mexico News, via police scanner traffic. One victim was reportedly taken to the Clovis Municipal Airport. The police scanner also purportedly said that a victim was hiding in a closet and seeking medical attention.

Police reportedly surrounded the library while the shooter was still inside, Vanessa Aguirre, a witness told the Eastern New Mexico News.

A male was taken into custody, but his connection to the shooting has yet to be confirmed.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said they have responded to the shooting and will support the Clovis Police Department with the investigation.

Clovis is about 220 miles east of Albuquerque, and is located near the Texas border.