For the first time in 6 years, armies of Syria and Lebanon are in control of the entire border area between the countries, following an agreement with ISIS terrorists.The convoys are reportedly heading towards the town of Abu Kamal, located in the eastern of Deir Ez Zour, and which is controlled by ISIS.According to the sources close to the Syrian Army, 17 buses and 10 vehicles of the Syrian Red Crescent arrived in Jaroud Qara in Western Qalamoun after going through Sheikh Ali crossing, in order to evacuate ISIS terrorists and their family members. At least 25 ISIS terrorists were received by the Syrian Red Crescent.Before they left, the terrorists burned their headquarters and destroyed their installations.On Sunday, Syrian Army announced that it reached a cease-fire agreement with ISIS, valid for the area of Western Qalamoun in Damascus countryside.In its statement, the Syrian Army justified the agreement by saying that it wanted to spare as many civilian lives as possible, as well as to reveal the fate of the missing Lebanese soldiers who were abducted by ISIS during clashes with the terrorist group. It was later revealed that all of the abducted soldiers were slaughtered by ISIS terrorists.