Pakistan has postponed a visit by an acting US assistant secretary of state scheduled for Monday. It comes amid irritation in Islamabad over US President Trump's allegations that Pakistan harbors terrorists and his call on India for help in Afghanistan.Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells would have been the first high-profile visitor from the US since Trumps' new Afghanistan strategy was announced last Monday.Pakistan Today reported that the visit was canceled both because the US State Department didn't give Pakistan enough time to prepare for it and to send a signal to Washington that Islamabad was unhappy with Trump's remarks on Afghanistan."Since sentiments of betrayal are running deep at the moment, the aggrieved party feels it's not appropriate to hold a dialogue. Hence, Pakistan has asked for the postponement of the visit," a ruling party minister told the paper on condition of anonymity.The Pakistani official said that Pakistan felt being "backstabbed" by the US administration after years of cooperation with Washington.In his speech on Afghanistan last week, Trump accused Pakistan of harboring "agents of chaos" and providing "safe havens" to terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan. Responding to the criticism, Islamabad said the US should make it a "scapegoat" for its own failures in Afghanistan.Pakistan was also angered at Trump's call to India to help more in Afghanistan. Islamabad sees its regional archrival New Delhi as a destructive force in Afghanistan, seeking to hurt Pakistan by seeding chaos in the neighboring country.On Sunday, a small group of religious students held an anti-US protest in the southern city of Karachi. Police used teargas to prevent the group from reaching the American consulate.