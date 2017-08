Amina Lone was one of few Labour figures to defend the sacked MPA LABOUR councillor has been sacked by the party just a week after she spoke out to support sexually abused children.Amina Lone has been sacked by Labour after seven years as a councillorShe also slammed fundamentalist Muslims who want to impose the headscarf on young children.Now Labour have told her she cannot stand for re-election - saying they are worried that she does not attend enough meetings.Last week, she was one of the few Labour figures to stand up forThe shadow minister was lambasted for highlighting the role of Asian men in sickening child sex abuse in Rotherham and other towns, in an article for The Sun She described how in her community growing up, people commonly thought that white girls were "slags".The councillor added: "Sarah Champion was talking about a particular type of grooming which is carried by men because of their cultural/religious practices."She is not a racist but a brave woman speaking out about a politically awkward issue."Around the same time, Ms Lone also expressed fury about a campaign from Transport for London which featured pictures of a young girl wearing a hijab., adding that to assume a Muslim child would wear a headscarf was "obviously offensive".