Amina Lone has been sacked by Labour after seven years as a councillor
Amina Lone was one of few Labour figures to defend the sacked MP

A LABOUR councillor has been sacked by the party just a week after she spoke out to support sexually abused children.

Amina Lone, a councillor in Manchester, defended Sarah Champion after the MP wrote an article for The Sun pointing the finger at gangs of Asian-origin rapists in northern towns.

Amina Lone has been sacked by Labour after seven years as a councillor

She also slammed fundamentalist Muslims who want to impose the headscarf on young children.

Now Labour have told her she cannot stand for re-election - saying they are worried that she does not attend enough meetings.

Ms Lone, a 45-year-old Muslim, has been a councillor for the Hulme district for seven years.

Last week, she was one of the few Labour figures to stand up for Ms Champion, who was sacked from the front bench by Jeremy Corbyn.

The shadow minister was lambasted for highlighting the role of Asian men in sickening child sex abuse in Rotherham and other towns, in an article for The Sun.


Ms Lone stood up for Sarah Champion after the MP was sacked over a Sun article
An official report found that one of the reasons authorities did not act quicker to end the abuse is they were worried about being called racist.

Ms Lone told the BBC last week that Ms Champion had become a "scapegoat" for people hoping to avoid "difficult conversations" about abuse.

She described how in her community growing up, people commonly thought that white girls were "slags".

The councillor added: "Sarah Champion was talking about a particular type of grooming which is carried by men because of their cultural/religious practices.

"She is not a racist but a brave woman speaking out about a politically awkward issue."

Jeremy Corbyn forced Ms Champion to quit from the front bench
Around the same time, Ms Lone also expressed fury about a campaign from Transport for London which featured pictures of a young girl wearing a hijab.

She said the images were "political correctness gone AWOL", adding that to assume a Muslim child would wear a headscarf was "obviously offensive".

Labour officials in Manchester have refused to explain why Ms Lone will not be allowed to stand for the party again.