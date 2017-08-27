David Sutcliffe was found so starved his trousers were falling down as he clutched papers saying he's not entitled to helpA homeless pensioner found starving in a town centre has been told he is not eligible for shelter from his local council as he has been living abroad.David Sutcliffe, 82, has been forced to sleep rough since returning home to the UK earlier this month after two years living in Spain.David was found by police on the streets of Bournemouth, Dorset, after a member of the public noticed he was so malnourished his trousers were falling down.It means council bosses don't believe David intends to settle in the UK.He was taken to local charity Hope for Food who are now temporarily housing him in B&BsClaire Matthews, founder of the charity, told Sun Online it has been left to volunteers to help David and try and trace his estranged son.She said:"The police who brought him to us were lovely but had run out of options. Someone had called them after noticing David was so skinny his trousers were falling down."He's got nothing. Literally the clothes on his back and a carrier bag full of papers yet still the council seem to think he should just be left to head out into the world and get on with it."David is said to be in a frail and confused state and was found with just the clothes on his back and documents in a carrier bag.