© AP

A gran deported despite being in Britain for 30 years has been granted a visa to come back and live here., was put in an immigration detention centre before being sent back to Singapore in March.Irene, 53, who lived in County Durham and has two sons and a granddaughter, accused the Home Office of treating her "like a terrorist".She said: "It is a bloody disgrace, they treat me like a terrorist and anything else under the sun. They embarrass me in front of everybody,and want to stay in the country with my kids and my husband."But now it says: "She has been granted a visa as a spouse as her latest application meets the immigration rules."It adds she had previously overstayed as a visitor while making applications which did not meet the rules and "during that time, it was open to her to leave the UK voluntarily at any time in order to reapply under the correct route as she has now done".