Syrian army has agreed on the deal reached between Shia movement Hezbollah and Daesh on the withdrawal of militants from the Western Qalamoun region, the SANA news agency reported Sunday, citing a military source.Earlier in the day, a ceasefire agreed between Lebanese army and Daesh militants via mediators came into force.On August 19, the Lebanese army launched an operation to defeat Daesh terrorists on its side of the border with Syria. At the same time, Hezbollah, along with Syrian army, has been conducting operations against Daesh on the Syrian side of the border.The operation resulted in significant advance of Lebanese and Syrian troops in the region and severe losses of Daesh.