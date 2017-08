© Cathal McNaughton / Reuters



© Cathal McNaughton / Reuters



© Cathal McNaughton / Reuters



© Cathal McNaughton / Reuters



Earlier this week, followers of the spiritual leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, who calls himself Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insaan, burned down gas stations and set vehicles ablaze afterState forces have installed a secure perimeter around the jail where Singh is being detained in Rohtak city, 70 km (44 miles) from New Delhi.The town of Sirsa, home to Singh's headquarters, is already under lockdown with school and colleges being shut, Reuters reports. "We're fully prepared, we have a contingency plan in place," a local police chief said. He added that more than 10,000 police officers will patrol the state in the days leading up to Singh's sentencing hearing.. Police used CS gas, deployed water cannon and fired rubber bullets in order to control the crowds. Over 15,000 security personnel were mobilised to deal with the violence.Karan Avtar Singh, chief secretary to the Punjab government, told Reuters: "Our intelligence reports caution that there could be arson and some other incidents."In the meantime,Singh himself appears to be one of the most colorful figures of India's religious landscape. His verified Twitter account states he is a spiritual saint, philanthropist, versatile singer, all-round sportsperson, film director, actor, art and music director and many more.