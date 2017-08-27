© Grigoriy Sisoev / Sputnik
Among the exhibits shown at the Army-2017 international military expo in Russia are trophies from Syria - weapons captured from terrorist groups by the Syrian government army. The pieces range from home-made mortars to military-grade firearms and explosives.

The weapons on display were mostly captured in Aleppo, Homs and Hama governorates in ambush operations against forces of terrorist groups Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra).

Most of the exhibits were made in terrorist workshops from whatever materials they had at their disposal. The hardware includes mortars made from water pipes, several improvised multiple rocket launchers, a two-barrel 305mm caliber weapon and a so-called 'hell cannon' - a howitzer firing shells made from propane canisters.

© Grigoriy Sisoev / Sputnik
© Grigoriy Sisoev / Sputnik
Part of the display recreates a workshop for producing projectiles filled with low-grade toxic agents. The jihadists used such improvised chemical weapons to instill terror in civilian population.
© Grigoriy Sisoev / Sputnik
Other trophies include firearms such as Glock handguns, Remington rifles, Chinese Type-56 assault rifles, military-grade landmines and rockets, and other equipment including modern gas masks.