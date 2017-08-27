is live in:
Trophy ISIS-made weaponry displayed at Russia's Army-2017 expo
RT
Sun, 27 Aug 2017 12:45 UTC
The weapons on display were mostly captured in Aleppo, Homs and Hama governorates in ambush operations against forces of terrorist groups Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra).
Most of the exhibits were made in terrorist workshops from whatever materials they had at their disposal. The hardware includes mortars made from water pipes, several improvised multiple rocket launchers, a two-barrel 305mm caliber weapon and a so-called 'hell cannon' - a howitzer firing shells made from propane canisters.
Quote of the Day
"In personal characteristics, apparent values, and thoughts about the future of Germany and Europe, these ex-Nazi officers did not seem to me to be significantly different from my contemporaries in the US Army."
~ Munich station chief, prior to integrating Reinhard Gehlen's anti-Russian Nazi spy network into the CIA in 1949
Recent Comments
I shouldn't take an entire book directly plagiarizing the works of North African, Middle Eastern and European Pagan and Proto Religions? Who...
Everyone who doesn't agree with you is Hitler.
Tony Abbott and Peter Costello!! Are you kidding me? Abbott and Costello in charge of an entire continent?? There's an image for ya!
I hate the whole "we" thing there: "Leading British scholar: 'We shouldn't be taking the Bible literally' Don't tell me what to do, bruh. You do...
Exciting and scary. Sort of like the [Link] the hoopla of monoatomic gold. What that means is that it's there but without the covalent bonding...
Trophy ISIS-made weaponry displayed at Russia's Army-2017 expoAmong the exhibits shown at the Army-2017 international military expo in Russia are trophies from Syria - weapons captured from terrorist groups by the Syrian government army. The pieces range...