Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that all of his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin had served to promote the security and other interests of both countries."In recent years, I usually meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure, above all, our interests and security on our northern border. I can say that all of the talks I have had with him, up to this day, have served to promote our security and I think the interests of Russia as well, and not just ours," Netanyahu told Israel's Channel 20 broadcaster on Saturday.Netanyahu, who met with Putin in the Russian city of Sochi on Wednesday, explained his decision to hold a "sudden" meeting with the Russian president due to changes in the region."In the last few weeks, it [the situation] has changed. There is a significant possibility of international victory over the Daesh [Islamic State terror group banned in Russia] in Syria. It is good. But it is bad that Iran is actively, regularly infiltrating areas which Daesh is leaving," Netanyahu said.