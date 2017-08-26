"How did Yemen - a country under the close watch of the United States and Saudi Arabia - fall so swiftly into crisis?" read the tweet. The sheer callous disregard for reality and praise of the countries responsible for perpetrating the mass genocide and starvation of innocent people was not met too well by those paying attention.
"Are you fucking kidding me?" one Twitter user wrote, "repeated bombings that just fell out of the sky or what?"
"Did you think it was candy they were dropping on those funerals?" another person noted.
After receiving dozens of replies calling them out for praising terrorism in Yemen, the NY Times pulled the tweet. But, thanks to the internet, we caught them.
"Look at the White House if you're confused and need an example. #impeach45 #ImpeachTrumpNow @msnbc @nytimes" a twitter user wrote - ignoring Obama's role in Yemen - before being immediately shut down by several more people.
"This was happening under Obama," read one tweet.
"And he (Trump) just threw $110 billion at Saudi, continuing Obama's policies. Talking to the average American makes me want to puke," one user so eloquently pointed out-and he's right.
Only a few weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump made clear his policy of continuing the annihilation and genocide of the citizens of Yemen. Following in Barack Obama's footsteps, Trump launched an attack on Yemen only days after taking office which led to the death of multiple civilians, including women and children.
Among the dead was the 8-year-old granddaughter of Nasser al-Awlaki, Nawar Anwar al-Awlaki, who was also the daughter of Anwar Awlaki - a US citizen extrajudicially murdered by the Obama administration. Nasser al-Awlaki explained that his granddaughter was shot in the neck and suffered for hours as she bled to death.
Nawar's death epitomizes the rapacious and savage nature of the US presence in Yemen and their continued aid to the terrorist nation of Saudi Arabia who indiscriminately bombs schools, hospitals, and civilian neighborhoods within the nation.
The result of US intervention in Yemen has been catastrophic. The US is facilitating the mass starvation and genocide and the mainstream media-including NY Times-is largely silent.
"We are witnessing the starving and the crippling of an entire generation," António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations said. "We must act now to save lives."
While many outlets cover the effects of US foreign policy in Yemen, such as starvation and genocide, almost none of them actually look at US foreign policy as the cause.
As TFTP previously reported, to understand why Yemen is in such peril, it's critical to look further into the United States' tangled web of foreign policy and how it affects this region.
Gareth Porter, an investigative journalist, historian and analyst who has provided ample coverage of issues in the Middle East, wrote that the Saudi coalition has wreaked havoc upon Yemen civilians through a "war strategy of maximizing pressure on the Houthi resistance by destroying agricultural, health and transportation infrastructure and by choking off access to food and fuel for most of Yemen's population." At the same time, the United States has "played a crucial role in enabling the Saudi strategy responsible" for the crisis faced in Yemen today:
"The United States has enabled the Saudis to pursue that strategy by refueling the Saudi-led coalition planes bombing Yemen and selling the bombs. Equally important, however, the US has provided the political-diplomatic cover that the Saudis need to carry out this ruthless endeavor without massive international blowback.The bottom line is that the United States favors its relations with Saudi Arabia despite their unspeakable acts of violence toward civilians.
The Trump administration has gone even further in supporting the Saudi strategy. Whereas the Obama administration opposed a Saudi-led coalition offensive to regain control over the main port of Hodeidah and the rest of the Red Sea coast, saying it would worsen the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the Trump administration has clearly given the green light to the Saudis to launch that offensive."
Thanks to US foreign policy, 7 million civilians are starving to death in Yemen and 19 million are in need of some form of aid. At least 9.6 million children, which amounts to 80% of all Yemeni children, are in need of humanitarian assistance. "Nearly 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished and require urgent care. Close to half a million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening condition that has seen a drastic increase of 200 percent since 2014," according to a Unicef report.
All of these atrocities are unfolding because of the United States and their aid to Saudi Arabia and the NY Times refers to this as keeping a "close watch."
Well, NY Times, the gig is up. People are waking up to these wars, realizing that the puppet in the white house is irrelevant in regards to empire building and we aren't buying it anymore. Delete all the tweets you want, we are watching and will not forget.
