On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to Russia's resort of Sochi for a three-hour conversation with President Putin. Some experts suggested that they talked about Syria and Iran, however renowned geopolitical expert and author William Engdahl explained to Sputnik Radio what was actually on the agenda.The meeting was Benjamin Netanyahu's fourth visit to Russia over the past sixteen months.There is a deeper issue, he went on. It is that the Israeli daughter company of New Jersey oil company Genie Energy two and a half years ago discovered what they believe is a vast deep reservoir of crude oil in the Golan Heights. If we watch very closely the Israeli activities in the Golan Heights since that time, Netanyahu pleaded with Barack Obama, when he was president, to recognize the Israeli illegal occupation of the Golan Heights as a de-facto reality in the midst of the war, he said.Now, with Russian backing, the Syrian government is re-defining its sovereign borders with Jordan and Israel and that, under the UN charter, is the sovereign right of the Syrian government, he said.Commenting on the Russia-Israeli dialogue on Syria, the geopolitical expert said that on the part of Russia, it is simply a pragmatic dialogue aimed at preventing any armed clashes and beyond this