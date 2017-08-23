© REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

Chad is closing the embassy of Qatar in its capital of N'Djamena and requests the departure of the ambassador and diplomatic staff within 10 days, the Chadian Foreign Ministry has said."The government of the republic of Chad has decided on the closure of the embassy of the state of Qatar in Chad and on the departure of the ambassador and Qatari diplomatic personnel," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the embassy was given 10 days to comply.According to the statement, Qatari ambassador Hissein Brahim Taha received the corresponding notification on Tuesday afternoon. "Chad's diplomatic mission to Doha will also be closed and diplomatic staff repatriated," the statement read.Qatar is now at odds with a number of Arab states. In June, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Several other countries followed suit. The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs.Kuwait, acting as a mediator in the crisis, handed over the four Arab states' ultimatum containing several demands to Doha. However, Qatar refused to comply with the demands.