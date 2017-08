Civilians who escaped from Raqqa, an Islamic State stronghold in Syria, have told RT about the horrors they faced during an airstrike by the US-led coalition, which they say "directly targeted" their homes while children were outside."We were directly targeted by the coalition after their reconnaissance craft filmed us, it was at a low altitude," an eyewitness told Ruptly at Al-Qamishli National hospital in Hasaka on Tuesday.A child with a head wound is seen in the footage.Another Raqqa resident questioned the alleged use of white phosphorus in the city's Faros neighborhood and nearby areas. In June, Amnesty International warned the US-led coalition against the use of white phosphorus near civilians as this is against international law.At least 78 civilians were killed in Raqqa as a result of US-led coalition airstrikes over the past 24 hours, Syrian news agency SANA reported on Tuesday, citing local and media sources.The airstrikes also received condemnation from the UN. Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN secretary-general, called for forces to "protect civilians and civilian infrastructure" as "up to 25,000 people remain trapped in the city.""Our humanitarian colleagues tell us they are deeply concerned by unconfirmed reports of a high number of civilians killed by an airstrike in Raqqa city over the last 24 hours," Dujarric said.Meanwhile, a large number of the Islamic State terrorists (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Raqqa have left to join the final battle for the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor, according to the Russian military.Raqqa has been under siege for three months, but the mostly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US-led coalition, have not yet captured it. Civilian casualties have been frequently reported since the beginning of the assault.A UN report says at least 300 civilians were killed in Raqqa in the three months since March, as cited by Reuters."In 2007, the UN said very clearly that the bombing in civilian areas is a violation of international human rights law and that the presence of a few combatants in a civilian area does not change the nature of that area."Davies also recalled the consequences of other strikes in Mosul, Kobani and Fallujah, which he said "had been simply reduced to rubble by the US bombing and artillery fire."