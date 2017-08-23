© Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
"Chancellor" Graham reminding Americans "Why they need us!"
According to Senator Lindsey Graham, US Congress would be responsible for a domestic terror attack if they do not pass Trump's proposal on Afghanistan strategy.

US Congress would be responsible for a domestic terror attack similar to that of September 11, 2001, if they do not pass President Donald Trump's proposal on Afghanistan strategy, Senator Lindsey Graham said in an interview on Tuesday.

"I am most proud of the fact that [Trump] shows the will to stand up to radical Islam," Graham told Fox News. "To my colleagues in Congress: you will own a no-vote. The next [September 11, 2001 terror attack] will be your fault, if you shoot down this plan, because this is a solid plan."

Graham praised Trump for making a "national security, not political" decision and predicted the proposal will garner bipartisan support.

On Monday, Trump unveiled a revised US strategy for Afghanistan. The president vowed to continue US support for the Afghan authorities in their fight against Islamic extremists, and called on Pakistan to expel at once all terrorist groups.