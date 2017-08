© Damir Sagolj / Reuters

A North Korean envoy to a UN disarmament forum has, accusing the US and South Korea of using joint military drills to carry out "an aggressive war scenario" and "a secret operation" against the North's leadership.a North Korean diplomat stated at the UN disarmament forum in Geneva, as cited by Reuters.The envoy accused the US and its ally in the region, South Korea, of worsening the situation on the Korean Peninsula, saying that the ongoing joint military drills "would certainly add fuel to the fire."according to the envoy. "As long as the US hostile policy and nuclear threat remains unchallenged, the DPRK will never place its self-defensive nuclear deterrence on the negotiating table," Ju Yong-сhol, a North Korean envoy, stated at the UN disarmament forum on Tuesday.Ju also said that the bolstering of North Korea's nuclear program "is justifiable and a legitimate option for self-defense in the face of such apparent and real threats."according to the North's state news agency KCNA.KCNA reported on Monday.Meanwhile, Pyongyang has again threatened to strike the US base in Guam, which it earlier promised to attack if "provoked" by Washington."As you know, we have completed the preparation of the Guam strike. Everything will depend on whether the United States acts sensibly or not. If they do not do so, they will be shamed yet again on the Korean Peninsula in front of the whole world," Jin Jong-hyop, a representative of the North Korean embassy in Russia, told Sputnik.Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been rapidly increasing amid American drills in the region and the recent UN Security Council sanctions in response to continuous missile launches by North Korea.Some 40,000 American and South Korean troops are taking part in the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills on land, air and sea, along with civilian South Korean government personnel who train their civil defense responses. The exercises kicked off on Monday amid calls to cease tensions, and will run till August 31.