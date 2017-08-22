© AP Photo/ Bilal Hussein, File
A military source said that Lebanese military intelligence units have detained a Daesh senior member.

Lebanese military intelligence units have detained an Islamic State (Daesh) senior member responsible for an assault on the country's troops in 2014 on the Syrian border, a military source told Sputnik Monday.

"Military intelligence has detained Basel Abdel Kader in Wadi al-Araneb, a Syrian national, in Aarsal ... [he was] in charge of security in Daesh," the source said, adding that the terrorist was responsible for the attack on a military base in Aarsal's vicinity in 2014 when the Daesh militants kidnapped several Lebanese servicemen whose fate is still unknown.

Lebanon announced the start of the offensive against the Daesh enclave on the northeast part of its border with Syria on Saturday. Damascus and Lebanese militia movement Hezbollah are also currently carrying out their anti-Daesh offensive on the Syrian side of the border. A statement of the Lebanese army's command obtained by Sputnik on Sunday showed that 80 out of 120 square kilometers (31 out of 46 square miles) had already been liberated on the Lebanese side of the border since the beginning of the offensive.