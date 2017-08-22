There has been a strain in relationship between China and India since June when the Indian soldiers entered Doklam area which is situated in the middle of Bhutan and China. The Indian soldiers stopped the Chinese soldiers from building a road in that region.
Both the Chinese and the Bhutanese lay claim to the area. The Indian army entered the area upon request of Bhutan and as a result, a standoff ensued between the two armies since then.
A researcher by the name Hu Xi Yong from Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said that the tension between both the Chinese and Indian forces won't last long as China's limited military action could start within one week.
Comment: More background on the skirmishes from here:
Reuters is reporting that Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in an altercation in the western Himalayas on Tuesday, according to Indian sources.
Video capturing the altercation between the two countries shows tensions rising in what is already a two-month standoff in another part of the disputed border.
A source in New Delhi, who had been briefed on the military situation on the border, said soldiers foiled a bid by a group of Chinese troops to enter Indian territory in Ladakh, near the Pangong lake.
Some of the Chinese soldiers carried iron rods and stones, and in the melee there were minor injuries on both sides, the source said."There was an altercation near the Pangong lake," said a police officer in Srinagar, the capital of India's Jammu and Kashmir state, under which the area falls. An army source in Srinagar, quoted by Reuters, spoke of an altercation following what he called a Chinese army "incursion in Pangong lake area". This fresh standoff at Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh comes in the backdrop of tensions between Indian and Chinese troops over Doklam plateau in Sikkim sector with the PLA skipping the ceremonial border meetings on Independence Day.Zerohedge reports...What is notable about this concerning breakout of violence, is how silent both India and China have been, with neither side issuing an official statement confirming or denying last week's events.
Overnight, thanks to India's NDTV, five days after the "unconfirmed" scuffle in Ladakh, a video of the clash has surfaced. The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows many soldiers from the two countries punching and kicking each other and throwing stones.
According to Yong, the Chinese government would notify the Indian foreign ministry before taking any military action.
This editorial is issued at a time when India's External Affairs Minister Shushma Suwraj used unpleasant words to describe the conflict in her cabinet meetings.
Global Times claims India has thrown down the gauntlet against a country much more powerful than her. "Perhaps India is blinded by her regional hegemony as well as comments of the Western media, and are believing they can match a country like China in the way they (India) is dealing with other countries in South Asia."
The article also said the People's Liberation Army had made several moves over the past month and hope that the Chinese army has done its groundwork for a military clash.
Global Times also said that the Modi government was violating international laws and putting India's national honor and peaceful continuation of progress in danger.
Quoting from the Global Times, "He [Modi] should be aware of the military capabilities of the Chinese army compared to the Indian army which has little."
China on the verge of a 'limited war' with India?According to an article published in China's state newspaper Global Times, China is preparing to start a 'limited war' in order to drive the Indian soldiers out of the troubled Doklam region....