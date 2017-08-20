Society's Child
Siberia: Police kill knife-wielding attacker who stabbed seven people [Update]
RT
Sun, 20 Aug 2017 16:02 UTC
The footage was published by Telegram channel Mash on Sunday, purportedly showing the stabber being chased and shot by a policeman.
The 14-second video from a roadside CCTV camera shows a black-clad man running away along the street before collapsing to the ground. The authenticity of the video cannot be immediately verified.
On Saturday the assailant stabbed seven people, four of whom are said to be in life-threatening condition.
Identified by authorities as a 19-year-old Surgut resident, the attacker was brought down by police after resisting arrest.
The man carried out attacks on passersby as he ran along a busy street in Surgut, stabbing eight people. Four of them have been treated for life-threatening wounds, local health officials said.
Another video released on Saturday shows the crime scene with the attacker's body lying on the ground. Police deployed a bomb disposal unit out of fear that he might have had a suicide belt.
Although investigators did not elaborate on whether they are treating the rampage as a terrorist attack, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) claimed credit for the attack, according to Reuters, citing the terrorist group's Amaq news.
Surgut is the largest city and provincial capital of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area with a population of over 360,000. Lying 2,100km (1,330 miles) north-east of Moscow, it is a major center for oil and gas production in Russia.
Comment: More details have emerged:
The 19-year-old attacker's name is reportedly Artur Gadzhiev, who comes from a family originally from the southern Russian Republic of Dagestan, various Russian media speculated citing local investigative officials.
Telegram public channel Mash also reported that Gadzhiev's father, Lametulakh, was known to police as an "extremist" and "supporter" of radical Islam.
Mash published what it said was an actual photo of Gadzhiev, whose neat appearance and smile triggered a frenzy among social media users.
...
Other claims that have also emerged locally said the suspect could have worked as security guard at a Surgut supermarket.
An activist of a grassroots group checking supermarkets for products' shelf lives claimed he recognized the assailant shot dead by police as a security officer from one of the city's chain stores.
Posting a grab from one of his videos on Russia's VKontakte (In Contact) social network, the activist alleged "this young man was employed as a security guard at a local grocery store."
