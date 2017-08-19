© Egor Zaika/Tatler

A good cigar is enough to relieve stress, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Tatler, adding however that this happens barely once a year."A cigars helps relax, indeed," she said. "I have never flirted with alcohol - neither in university, nor later on. I can have a glass of champagne, that's all.Zakharova told the magazine the reason is she "has enough excitement in her life"."I don't have to exhilarate myself. Good people, good atmosphere - that's enough for me to feel happy," she added.