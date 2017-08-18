© Chainsaw Journal

Detoxing

Protect grains and dry goods

Sprinkle DE along outside edges on window sills and doors to prevent spiders and ants from entering the house

Pour into a lawn spreader and apply diatomaceous earth to yard to kill fleas, tics, chiggers and other biting insects that attach themselves to pets. Sprinkle on bushes with a strainer.

Apply diatomaceous earth on garden soil and plants to protect them from vegetable-loving insects. Make a ring around the stem on the soil to prevent crawly insects from munching stems.

Pour over fire ant hills to destroy the colony

Apply to compost and manure piles to reduce odor and control flies

Apply around garbage pails to keep flies away

Avoid applying to flowers where beneficial insects like bees, ladybugs and butterflies visit

Pets and Livestock

Carefully apply to your pet's coat to kill fleas. DE also prevents new fleas from taking hold and destroys ticks. Avoid making lots of dust when treating your animals. Wear a mask and drape a lightweight towel over the animal's face during the application.

Sprinkle DE on the soil around your dog's kennel

Add to kitty litter to reduce odor and kill fleas

Sprinkle the chicken coop, barn, stall, and nesting boxes with DE to keep your livestock pest free

Indoors

Sprinkle diatomaceous earth on furniture, rugs and in cracks around the edge of baseboards to kill insects. Leave for several hours or longer, then vacuum.

Use a plastic squeeze bottle with a pointed tip to blow DE into hard-to-reach places like electrical outlets - after removing the cover

Warning

Always use food grade DE

Avoid inhaling

DE is drying to the eyes and skin; use precautions when applying

Diatomaceous earth kills beneficial insects; use caution in the garden

Diatomaceous earth (DE) is a naturally occurring rock made from the skeletons of fossilized diatoms, a type of hard-shelled algae. When ground into a fine powder, diatomaceous earth works mechanically to destroy a wide range of pests, insects, parasites and pathogens by cutting through the exoskeleton, absorbing bodily fluids and causing them to die. Food grade diatomaceous earth is chemical-free and non toxic.Diatomaceous earth has many uses including detoxification of the body - inside and out; protecting pets and livestock from parasites and insect infestation; and keep your yard and garden pest-free.Add diatomaceous earth to your diet to detox parasites that can contribute to food intolerance, nausea, bowel discomfort, pain, itching, asthma, sinus infections, Morgellon's disease, and a host of other allergic-type reactions.DE detoxes mercury, cadmium, lead and other heavy metals; removes poisons from chemtrails, radiation and may alleviate the effects of GMOs. DE possesses antibacterial, anti-fungal and antiviral properties.In addition to detoxing and destroying pathogens, diatomaceous earth helps to lower blood pressure and contributes to the production of collagen to improve skin tone, strengthening the tendons and joints.To consume DE orally, start with half a teaspoon and work up to two heaping tablespoons. Mix thoroughly in four ounces of water. Drink immediately and follow with another eight ounces of water. Take on an empty stomach. Continue drinking water throughout the day, because DE can cause constipation.Initially, you may experience a Herxhemier reaction, which can cause abdominal discomfort and flu-like symptoms. This is a normal response to detoxing, as parasites and pathogens die, releasing their toxins into your system for elimination. The symptoms disappear after a few days.Add diatomaceous earth to bulk grains and legumes to keep opportunistic pests out of your pantry. Use in bags of dried dog, cat and foods for livestock.Diatomaceous earth is safe for use on pets as long as precautions are taken to protect them from inhaling the dust. Add small amounts of DE to pet's food to kill internal worms and other parasites.