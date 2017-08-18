© Alexey Malgavko / Sputnik
President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to elevate the status of the United States Cyber Command to a unified combatant command in its own right, and said his administration is considering separating it from the National Security Agency.

The newly revamped Cyber Command will "help streamline command and control of time-sensitive cyberspace operations by consolidating them under a single commander with authorities commensurate with the importance of such operations," said the president's statement released on Friday.

"Elevation will also ensure that critical cyberspace operations are adequately funded," Trump added.

The unit will be working to develop cyber weapons, punish intruders and tackle adversaries, Reuters reported.

The elevation of the command's status "demonstrates our increased resolve against cyberspace threats and will help reassure our allies and partners and deter our adversaries," Trump wrote.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis is examining the possibility of separating the newly-established United States Cyber Command from the National Security Agency, of which it is now part, according to the White House.

Mattis will announce recommendations on this matter at a later date, Trump stated.