SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Men and Women are Different: What's the Big Deal?
Puppet Masters
US intervention in Venezuela 'may end up being inevitable' says opposition politician
Ryan Mallett-Outtrim
Venezuelanalysis
Thu, 17 Aug 2017 14:40 UTC
Venezuelanalysis
Thu, 17 Aug 2017 14:40 UTC
Speaking to CNN on Monday, former Venezuelan mayor Ramon Muchacho warned Venezuela had become a threat to US interests.
"[If] the information the United States [has] is saying is that Venezuela is a danger - and indeed it is - then there may be no alternatives," Muchacho stated.
"When you find that there is no option, then you find that the military alternative may end up being inevitable for the US government, whether ... we condemn or support it," he said.
Muchacho made the comments just days after President Donald Trump said he was open to a military option in Venezuela.
"A military option is certainly something that we could pursue," Trump said.
Muchacho himself made his comments from Miami, and is currently wanted in Venezuela.
Last week, a Venezuelan court sentenced Muchacho to 15 months imprisonment, after ruling he had failed to abide by a court order to clear violent anti-government groups and their roadblocks from his municipality. Muchacho was also stripped of his position as mayor of Chacao, one of Caracas' wealthiest areas.
Chacao and surrounding districts have been hard hit by protests and political violence over the past four months. The municipality has been the site of at least two deaths linked to anti-government unrest.
In June, 21-year-old bystander Orlando Figuera died after allegedly being attacked by opposition groups. According to witnesses, protesters accused Figuera of supporting the government, before stabbing him, dousing him in gasoline and torching him alive.
A month earlier, opposition protester Juan Pablo Pernalete Lovera was killed amid clashes with security forces. The public prosecution has alleged he likely died as a result of being hit by a tear gas canister fired by the National Guard, though the precise cause of death remains in dispute.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Men and Women are Different: What's the Big Deal?
Latest News
- Former NSA official William Binney: Dems' Russia hacking story likely bogus
- Georgia asks Ukraine to extradite Mikheil Saakashvili
- Chicago official blames Trump for 'disgraceful' vandalism of Lincoln statue
- US intervention in Venezuela 'may end up being inevitable' says opposition politician
- Busted!: Parents see through FBI plot to manipulate mentally ill son into becoming a right wing terrorist
- 1 US soldier killed and 11 wounded battling ISIS in Afghanistan
- Corbyn's handling of 'Pakistani grooming' scandal is being compared to Trump's Charlottesville response
- 600 migrants rescued off Spanish coast, largest number in a single day this year
- More Russiagate obfuscation: The New Yorker, Julian Assange and Guccifer 2.0
- PM admits Iraqi special forces tortured civilians during Mosul campaign
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- And the winners in the post-Daesh era are ...
- The floods in Nepal, Bangladesh and India have killed about 500 and affected over 16 million
- 2017 is British Colombia's worst wildfire season on record
- Are we witnessing the death of a nation?
- Iranian and Turkish military heads meet for first time in decades
- Democratic Missouri Senator Chappelle-Nadal: 'I hope Trump is assassinated!'
- Grand jury expands felony indictment of Wasserman Schultz's former IT aides
- A house divided against itself cannot stand
- Man on disability scooter in China accidentally drives into a massive sinkhole
- Former NSA official William Binney: Dems' Russia hacking story likely bogus
- Georgia asks Ukraine to extradite Mikheil Saakashvili
- US intervention in Venezuela 'may end up being inevitable' says opposition politician
- Corbyn's handling of 'Pakistani grooming' scandal is being compared to Trump's Charlottesville response
- More Russiagate obfuscation: The New Yorker, Julian Assange and Guccifer 2.0
- And the winners in the post-Daesh era are ...
- Iranian and Turkish military heads meet for first time in decades
- Democratic Missouri Senator Chappelle-Nadal: 'I hope Trump is assassinated!'
- Grand jury expands felony indictment of Wasserman Schultz's former IT aides
- US Predator Drones provide cover to Syrian Democratic Forces in Raqqa
- US Attorney General fails to assuage anger over Trump's Charlottesville response
- Google moves to deplatform conservative Gab.ai
- Chinese diplomacy forces the US and North Korea to stop the 'war of words'
- SOTT Focus: No country for old monuments
- Mainstream media weeps over deaths of terrorist brigade White Helmets, a documented wing of al-Nusra front
- Syrian probe finds chemical incident in Khan Shaykhun deliberately staged by militants
- Zakharova: US and UK should be investigated over claims they supplied chemical weapons to terrorists
- Iran has every right to develop its missile program
- 'Mind your own business': Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei scolds US after Charlottesville events
- Mueller loses top FBI investigator in Russia probe
- Chicago official blames Trump for 'disgraceful' vandalism of Lincoln statue
- Busted!: Parents see through FBI plot to manipulate mentally ill son into becoming a right wing terrorist
- 1 US soldier killed and 11 wounded battling ISIS in Afghanistan
- 600 migrants rescued off Spanish coast, largest number in a single day this year
- PM admits Iraqi special forces tortured civilians during Mosul campaign
- Are we witnessing the death of a nation?
- A house divided against itself cannot stand
- Flashback: The roots of left-wing violence
- Was Corbyn right to fire Sarah Champion for controversial statements about 'rapist' Pakistani men?
- Historical cleansing: Radical progressives call for total ban on all Southern Civil War memorabilia
- Woman accused of molesting two children and filming sexual abuse to sell online
- Anonymous and tech companies taking down white supremacy websites in wake of Charlottesville protests
- 'Appallingly bad' F-35 fighter jets to cost British taxpayers even more as pound falls
- Best of the Web: Hyper-activists target Confederate monuments across U.S. as Baltimore calls for them to be torn down - UPDATES
- Bill to protect drivers who hit protesters is dead in North Carolina
- Mistaken ID: Innocent man assumed to be Charlottesville rally attendee, given hell by lib extremists
- Sanders to offer 'Medicare for all'
- How to know you're in a mass hysteria bubble
- The memorials that should be removed if the Liberal Left is serious about erasing racism
- BBC video claims white people using 'dark-skinned GIFs & emojis' amounts to "digital blackface" and cultural appropriation
- Why Eclipses Frightened Ancient Civilizations And How They Responded To Them
- Paul Craig Roberts on Confederate protest controversy: Civil war propaganda has vanquished truth
- Discovery: Three ancient tombs in Egypt
- Archaeoacoustics: How the science of sound helps us understand ancient cultures
- New docs reveal Kissinger's 'secret deal' led to Japan allowing US nuclear weapons on Okinawa
- 106-year-old fruitcake found in historic Antarctic expedition hut - might still be good
- Stone slab uncovered in Spain with symbols no one can read
- 4500-year-old grave of Siberian noblewoman has links to Native Americans
- Evidence etched in stone: A compelling argument for lost high tech in ancient Egypt
- 72 Years Ago Today The US Carried Out The Worst Terrorist Attack In The History Of The World
- Researchers discover prehistoric Britons ate humans and carved patterns into their bones
- The dogfather: Modern domestic dogs traced back to genetic split from wolves up to 40,000 years ago
- Eclipses as omens: How ancients looked for meaning in the skies
- Mummified polar beauty: Archeologists unearth first female from Siberian necropolis
- An unholy alliance that never was: How North Korea and Israel almost became buddies
- Humans lived on Sumatra 20,000 years earlier than previously thought
- New study suggests ancient Egyptian pharaoh may have been a giant
- Persian bronze bowl found encasing skull of 1,000 year old Arctic chieftain's infant child
- Newly unearthed memo reveals CIA infiltration of the media
- Discovery of 2,500 year old honeycombs in northern Italy suggests Etruscans were expert beekeepers
- Scientists reveal alien life may be even more elusive than we thought
- The key discoveries from NASA's Cassini Saturn mission
- Peanuts allergy breakthrough reported by Australian researchers
- Researchers close to developing test to detect cancer long before first symptoms arise
- Gas thermochemical fracturing: Russian scientists discover secret to producing six times more oil
- Solar eclipses and tides prove Earth's rotation is slowing down
- Science reports: Lightning is zapping fewer Americans, not more
- Seeing without eyes and the unexpected world of nonvisual photoreception
- Nearby supernova colliding into companion star observed
- Large comets more common than previously thought
- Cassini enters fiery endgame as 20 year mission reaches final phase
- Elon Musk: Artificial intelligence 'more risky' than N. Korea
- NASA will wake up New Horizons spacecraft, voyage into mysterious Third Zone
- Scientists find Earth's largest volcanic region two kilometres below Antarctic ice sheet
- Star gazers share stunning images of Perseid meteor shower (PHOTOS)
- Huge, bright storm rages on Neptune
- If you had the chance to erase your worst, most painful memories, would you do it?
- After multiple games of rock-paper-scissors, researchers determine chimps have the mentation of a 4 y.o. child
- Chinese museum breeds the world's longest stick insect
- Zeroing in: Bees are the first insects shown to understand the concept of zero
- The floods in Nepal, Bangladesh and India have killed about 500 and affected over 16 million
- 2017 is British Colombia's worst wildfire season on record
- Man on disability scooter in China accidentally drives into a massive sinkhole
- Landslide kills 40 people in DR Congo
- Meteotsunami? Ocean dramatically recedes on South American Atlantic coast as huge waves batter the Pacific side
- Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes north of Ascension Island
- The Arctic Sees an Early Winter - 33% Above Normal Ice Observed in Greenland
- Minke whale found dead in Blue Hill Bay, Maine
- 'It's very alarming': Another dead North Atlantic right whale discovered off Cape Cod; total now 13
- Flood kills at least 57 in Bangladesh with over 3,326,000 affected
- Rotten tomatoes: The real reasons Al Gore's new film "Truth to Power" flopped
- Death toll from floods in Nepal climbs to 120 with about 6 million people affected
- Dead minke whale discovered off coast of Narragansett, Rhode Island
- Ten spacecraft hit by massive solar flare, says ESA
- Assam floods: Death toll increases by 39 in third wave; 123 killed to date with over 3,345,000 affected
- Police record huge increase in dangerous dog offences in Kent, UK; from 16 in 2011 to 745 in 2016
- Millions of animals dead as floods, algae blooms and disease takes it toll around the globe
- Alligator found taking a dip in Atlantic City hotel pool
- Are the lakes of Oklahoma being terrorized by a freshwater octopus?
- 30 by 40 foot sinkhole opens in west Bakersfield, California
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- The Connection between Sugar and Depression - And Some Natural Solutions To Help Lift Your Mood
- 7yr-old girl left with horrific burns after getting henna tattoo in Egypt
- Double dipping: Four companies that own the treatments for the diseases their products cause
- Natural remedies for dry eyes
- What hippocratic oath? Florida pediatricians refuse to see unvaccinated children
- Study shows older hearts could be rejuvenated with stem cells from younger ones
- Air pollution causes spikes in stress hormones and alters our metabolism
- Big increase in opioid-related admissions and deaths in nation's ICUs
- Bubonic plague tested positive on Arizona fleas, locals warned to 'take precautions'
- UK midwives renege on campaigning for natural childbirth
- How to decrease the lectin content in your food
- A vascular surgeon explains why he ditched statins for more meat and less sugar, lowering his cholesterol in the process
- The Poison business: The Monsanto papers reveal media, science, and regulatory collusion
- Why flip-flops are not the best choice for daily footwear
- Surprise! Big Pharma is hindering treatment of the opioid addiction epidemic
- 267 contaminants found in America's tap water
- Clinical Rheumatology study: Vaccine manufacturers & FDA regulators caught hiding risks of HPV vaccines
- Lung cancer rates among non-smokers doubled in the last decade; air pollution blamed
- From prescription to addiction: Investigation shows Big Pharma bribed 68,000 doctors to push deadly opioids
- Five people dead after weight-loss balloon insertion, FDA investigates
- Keeping your head when many Americans are rapidly descending into madness
- Study finds that optimism often leads people to inaction
- Human thought and water
- Reality creation? Manipulating the mass mind & attention
- Emotional intelligence in the workplace: Business leaders weigh in on what makes an exceptional employee
- Even atheists view non-believers as less moral
- The sleeping brain can learn during REM sleep
- Researchers probe the biology of transgender identity - no irrefutable conclusions found yet
- New study says women have more active brains than men
- iGen life: Have smartphones destroyed a generation?
- Neuroplasticity: The behavioral power to change your brain
- The most important question: What do you really want out of life?
- PTSD and trauma: When mindfulness isn't the best approach
- Expand your set of mental models: How to train your brain to think in new ways
- The face-name effect: Do you look like your name?
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Witness captures video of strange object in the sky
- Mysterious people who drove off the face of the Earth never to be seen again
- BC residents puzzled by UFO bright lights that "defy physics"
- Witness in Georgia claims to have seen 'massive' metallic triangular UFO in 2008
- Argentina's plague of goblins
- Large dark being seen gliding over Elgin, Illinois
- Huge crop circle draws visitors - Farmer asking £2 donations to cover cost
- Ghosts exist... so what now?
- Are UFO abductees secretly watched?
- UFOs? mind control? abduction? "No Return" the Gerry Irwin story
- Government surveillance case: "Were motives magical, ufological or political?"
- Is the FBI still keeping a close watch on 'alien' contactees?
- The strange tale of the glowing werewolf
- 1946, Before saucers, Kareeta: UFO contact in California
- Book review: The Unseen Hand: A New Exploration of Poltergeist Phenomena
- UFOs and Disney: Behind the Magic Kingdom
- The controversy surrounding General John A. Samford's 1952 UFO "disclosure"
- North Carolina group spots a Bigfoot in the forest
- Can cats and dogs see spirits?
- When exorcists need help they call Dr. Richard Gallagher
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
Reality
Quote of the Day
It is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world and moral courage so rare.
- Mark Twain
Recent Comments
"The past is never dead. It's not even past." --William Faulkner
Be careful what you wish for! Trump represents the downtrodden, unheard masses. Get rid of the big D and America could find another civil war on...
You see, that's the problem...Rather, not the problem...I can understand frustration but Trump is not the problem...So, go ahead, kill him...and...
It is amazing how many peaceful, accepting, compassionate liberals just want people to die.
US intervention in Venezuela 'may end up being inevitable' says opposition politicianA prominent Venezuelan opposition politician has warned US military action to topple the Maduro administration is now almost guaranteed. Speaking to CNN on Monday, former Venezuelan mayor Ramon...