Liberal extremists, profiling attendants of the right-wing rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, decided they would target one of its alleged participants and turn his life into a living hell.As it turns out, they got the wrong man.The attention of the liberal extremists was likely triggered by the fact that one of the attendants (who resembled Quinn) wore an "Arkansas Engineering" t-shirt. Not long after, Quinn was attacked with vulgar and threatening messages on Twitter and Instagram, according to The New York Times.Quinn issued tweets, saying that he wasn't the man in the picture, that he was not in Virginia that weekend, that he favoured diversity at the University of Arkansas, although to little avail."You have celebrities and hundreds of people doing no research online, not checking facts. I've dedicated my life to helping all people, trying to improve health care and train the next generation of scientists, and this is potentially throwing a wrench in that.", said Quinn.Mark Popejoy, an art director in Bentonville, Arkansas, tried to explain the thing to public and and angry Twitter accounts about how they inaccurately identified Quinn, assuring that the