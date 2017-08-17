It was the early morning hours, 4AM on Sunday, August 23, 1987, and a Union Pacific cargo locomotive was chugging along its tracks through the murk at a place called Crooked Creek, near the town of Bryant, Arkansas, in the United States, on its way to Little Rock. It was a smooth, routine run for the train crew and there had been no signs of anything amiss thus far, but as they rounded a bend they saw speeding up through the early morning dimness a horrifying sight; two apparently human figures partially wrapped in a green tarp and lying motionless across the tracks ahead. The barreling train blazed its horn in warning to no response, but had no chance of stopping so suddenly, and the crew watched on with horror as the train sped over the bodies, dragging them for a full mile and mangling the bodies almost beyond recognition before it ground to a halt. Train engineer Stephen Shroyer would say of the gruesome scene that unfolded upon spotting the mysterious figures:
I started lying down on the diesel horn. And I got no reaction, none at all, not so much as a flinch. And we just... passed over them. From the time that we had placed the train into an emergency position and laid down on the horn, I would estimate about three to five seconds to impact. And that may not sound like a very long period of time, but when you're bearing down a couple of children, it's an eternity, honestly.In the wake of the gruesome incident, the horribly mutilated bodies were found through dental records to belong to two local high school boys, 16-year-old Don Henry and 17-year-old Kevin Ives. The two best friends had last been seen when they left on a hunting trip late the previous evening. Authorities found near the scene a discarded .22 caliber rifle lying on the ground near the tracks, thought to be their hunting rifle, but the reported green tarp was nowhere to be found, although the crew insisted they had certainly seen it. Police thought it may have been a case of a double suicide, but when questioned the engineer insisted that the bodies had been lying parallel on the tracks with their arms down by their sides and that they had been totally motionless, remaining unresponsive even in the face of the deafening train horn. This suggested that the two boys had already been dead when the train had hit.
Nevertheless, authorities seemed keen to quickly provide an explanation, and the state medical examiner at the time, a Dr. Fahmy Malak, wasted no time in concluding that the boys had been under the influence of marijuana and had simply laid down on the tracks to pass out. The death was ruled accidental, with Saline County sheriff James H. Steed Jr. calling it all "a strange accident," and that was that. All things considered, it was an extremely rushed investigation, and in the meantime the whole grim affair had become national news.
