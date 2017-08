© Daily Mail

An Ethiopian imam who allegedly publicly called for the killing of non-practising Muslims has been charged by Swiss prosecutors. The Winterthur public prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday that the imam was charged on August 2 with inciting violence and other offenses.He allegedly called for the expulsions of such non-practising Muslims, adding if they still refuse to prayThe imam, who has not been named,He has been held in investigative custody since November when police raided the mosque after receiving evidence about the sermon.The prosecutor's office initiated criminal proceedings against four people, including the Ethiopian imam.It closed at the end of June after the landlord refused to extend the rental contract.Prosecutors are seeking an 18-month suspended sentence and expulsion from Switzerland for 15 years for the cleric.