In 2014, Google started publishing employee demographic data and pledging to invest in major initiatives to recruit a more diverse workforce, spending at least $265 million on the efforts.Google has been thrown into the controversy over Silicon Valley's lack of diversity and sexist culture by an internal memo by a (now former) employee ascribing some of the tech industry's gender gap to biological differences. The memo also suggested the company's efforts to hire a more diverse workforce have been ineffective.On that point,. Axios took a look at the data released by the company over the last few years.Data: Google EEO-1 reports Despite Google and its parent company's public statements in support of diversity in technology and multiple outreach and community programs,. For example, U.S. Latino employees now make up 5% of the overall workforce and professional jobs, up from 3% each in 2013, and women now hold 13% of leadership positions, up from 8%. At the same time,Google declined to provide additional information when asked how it evaluates the effectiveness of its efforts, pointing to its diversity website Of course, it can be argued that these changes take time. Google has also highlighted the demographic makeup of each year's new hires to show results from its efforts. In 2015, for example, 21% of its new technical hires were women, while women held only 19% of all tech jobs at the company at the time.: Axios used government EEO-1 reports filed by the companies that shows the racial and gender breakdown of their U.S. employees. We used "Professional" employees as a proxy for technical jobs, though the category does include other professions like accountants and lawyers.