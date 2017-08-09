© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Chilly August begins as temperatures are forecast to be 20F below normal and even in the 35F range for N.E Canada and Rocky Mountain states. This is contrary to the Weather Channels August forecast calling far above normal temperatures through the month. Additionally NY Times article released the same day cites 2003 heat wave in Europe as proof of global warming, but their writers need to understand the Grand Solar Minimum and cosmic rays better to get the full picture.