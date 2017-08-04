© FNA



Photos have been released on social media showing Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) medical personnel recovering wounded terrorists from the Syrian side of the Golan region and then treating them on the Israeli-occupied side.Despite the fact that such gunmen are labeled as "rebels" by Western and Gulf media due to their apparently "moderate" stance against the Syrian government, the actual reality stands that the vast majority of Golan-based militants which Israel provides medical and military aid to are committed Islamists and jihadists who pursue sectarian ideals in Syria.Israel is known to have assisted Golan-based jihadist militants of the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat al-Nusra faction (now called Ha'yat Tahrir al-Sham) with medical aid and military equipment since as early as 2013.In late-June of this year, Israel provided air support for a jihadist-led offensive against pro-government forces at the city of Madinat al-Baath.