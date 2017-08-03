A tape has surfaced of the legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh discussing Seth Rich and the manufactured "Russiagate" scandal in a private conversation. Hersh refuses to confirm the voice heard on the tape is his, which is exactly what he should do.
He made the comments in confidence, not knowing he was being recorded and that they would be made public. Why would he reward the betrayal of trust with a confirmation?
That said, we can't help but find the things he said very, very interesting. Speaking about Russiagate he says he has a trusted source who told him it was started, or at least fueled, by a conspiracy between the CIA chief Brennan, NSA chief Rogers, and the Director of National Intelligence Clapper. The trio colluded in telling the media that they had overwhelming evidence that Russia hacked the DNC - something that was absolutely not true.
See, and read, for yourself. The tape (Russia stuff starts halfway in):
And the transcript:
I don't know whether you- Anyways, Wikileaks got access, and before he was killed- I can tell you right now Brennan is an asshole. Uh, I've known all these people for years. Clapper is sort of a better guy but not rocket scientist, the NSA guy's a fucking moron, and they don't- you know the trouble with all of those guys is that the only way they're going to make it to a board or two and get hired by (?) and get some fat cat contracts is if Hillary stayed in.
With Trump they're gone, they're done, they're going to live on their pension, they're not going to make it. And I gotta tell you guys, they don't want to live on their pension, they want to be on boards.
I have somebody on the inside, you know I've been around a long time, and I write a lot of stuff. I have somebody on the inside who will go and read a file for me. This person is unbelievably accurate and careful, he's a very high-level guy and he'll do a favor. You're just going to have to trust me. I have what they call in my business a long-form journalism,
I have a narrative of how that whole fucking thing began, it's a Brennan operation, it was an American disinformation and fucking the fucking President, at one point when they, they even started telling the press, they were back briefing the press, the head of the NSA was going and telling the press, fucking cock-sucker Rogers, was telling the press that we even know who in the GRU, the Russian Military Intelligence Service, who leaked it. I mean all bullshit.
They were telling the stup- I worked at the New York Times for fucking years, and the trouble with the fucking New York Times is they have smart guys, but they're totally beholden on sources. If the president or the head of the (???) to actually believe it. I was actually hired at the time to write, to go after the war in Vietnam War in 72 because they were just locked in.
So that's what the Times did. These guys run the fucking Times, and Trump's not wrong. But I mean I wish he would calm down and had a better a better press secretary, I mean you don't have to be so. Trump's not wrong to think they all fucking lie about him.
