Trade between Russia and China increased by 37% for the first five months of 2017 and by the end of the year could reach 80 billion dollars worth. Maxim Oreshkin reported these positive statistics at a meeting of the Russian-Chinese subcommittee on trade and economic cooperation. Oreshkin is Russia's Minister of Economic Development.According to Oreshkin, further growth in trade volume is not an easy task. It is necessary to work to identify and remove barriers to trade and investment.The Minister also noted at the meeting of the subcommittee that it is necessary not only to sum up the work that was done in the last year, but also to determine new points of growth of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.Earlier, Pravda reported that the contract between Rosoboronexport (Rostekh State Corporation) and China for the supply of four more Mi-171E helicopters had been signed on the fields of the MAKS-2017 International Aviation Salon.The contract for the supply of an additional batch of transport helicopters and property to them is to be executed in 2018. This was reported by Alexander Mikheev, the general director of Rosoboronexport.