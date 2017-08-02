© Joshua Roberts / Reuters

US President Donald Trump has called for an expansive post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, offering American food producers greater access to the UK market. He also cautioned Scotland against holding a second vote on independence.In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump called for one big deal that would "include everything."Asked whether such an agreement "could kick in pretty much as soon as Brexit happens," Trump said "as soon as it's appropriate to have it kick in, absolutely. And it'll be a big trade deal - much, much more business than we do right now, many, many times.""We have a very good relationship. I have a very good relationship with the prime minister. And we are absolutely looking to do a major trade deal."Trump said the "very all-in" deal will involve greater trade in such sectors as financial services and agriculture.At the same time, Trump blasted the EU leadership for impeding American farmers from accessing the British food market."I have a very good relationship with the EU people and all, but they are very, very protectionist," the President said."Our farmers and others can't even deal with (them) you can't sell in. It's very unfair. And that's what I've been talking about for a long time.""It's so stacked against the United States," he added."The EU was conceived to the point that they wanted to do something to compete with the United States. You could say that's a friendly act or an unfriendly act. But it's very protectionist. We have farm products that you just can't get into the EU. And we don't do that to them," Trump said.The US President also weighed in on the prospects of a second independence referendum in Scotland, suggesting it should not happen, so the country would continue to participate in the British Open golf tournament.Trump, an avid golf fan with his own private courses in Scotland, said:"Is Scotland going to go for the vote... It would be terrible. They just went through hell. One little thing, what would they do with the British Open if they ever got out? They'd no longer have the British Open... Scotland. Keep it in Scotland," he added.