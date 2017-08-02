The BBC has been doing everything it can to foment the ongoing bombing of civilians in East Ukraine. The idea of said dirt poor civilians getting some charity from well-wishers in the West makes their editors gnash their teeth at night, so they did what they could to put a stop to it.

The American independent journalist and charity organizer, Patrick Lancaster, (Facebook) writes in from Donetsk, the capital of one of the separatist Ukrainian republics, saying that has been banned from Indiegogo, after the BBC published an article about him and other expat activists and journalists, including the fantastically brave and admirable Graham Phillips, who openly sympathize with the separatists.

Lancaster uses crowdfunding to raise money for desperately poor civilians caught in the Ukrainian civil war.

Lancaster describes the BBC article as a 'smear campaign'. In the grand Fleet Street tradition, the Beeb ran with the highly charged headline: 'The communist soldier using charity sites to fund his war.'

Here are some of Lancaster's Facebook posts over the last few days: