A senior Arizona congressman is calling on Robert Mueller, special counsel for the Justice Department's investigation into Russia's election meddling, to resign.Rep. Trent Franks, a Republican who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement Tuesday that Mueller is in violation of the law that prohibits Mueller from serving as a special counsel if he has a conflict of interest."Bob Mueller is in clear violation of federal code and must resign to maintain the integrity of the investigation into alleged Russian ties," Franks said. "Those who worked under them have attested he and Jim Comey possess a close friendship, and they have delivered on-the-record statements effusing praise of one another.President Trump had also called Mueller's relationship with Comey "bothersome."