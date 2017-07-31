© AFP/Getty Images



Severe monsoon flooding has killed 213 people in western India, an official said on Sunday, as rescuers continue to sift through villages devastated by torrential rains.the government said, as waters receded from low-lying areas, allowing rescue workers to reach remote spots.An official at the state's emergency control room explained that "only after a postmortem is conducted we can officially confirm death of a person"."Since many bodies were found, postmortems took time, hence the sudden jump in numbers," the official, who requested anonymity, said.The rise comes after rescuers plucked 25 bodies, including 17 members of one family, on Wednesday from two submerged villages in the hard-hit Banaskantha district of Gujarat.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flew over the devastation in Gujarat last week, used his radio show on Sunday to reassure flood-hit states that all help was being provided to them.Source: Agence France-Presse