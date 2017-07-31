© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

The Chisholm Fire Department confirmed that a woman was attacked by a dog Saturday night.Witnesses said it happened after 8 p.m. in her neighborhood. Alan Williams was working on a car with his friend nearby."We heard a woman screaming for help, so we ran over there and we saw the neighbor trying to get the dogs off her," Williams said. "There were three dogs on top of her."The Chisholm Fire Department said the woman was attacked by her own dog. Witnesses said they believe there were multiple dogs."We ran and tried to distract dogs, get them off her," Williams said. "It worked for a little bit. Both dogs came at us trying to get them away until back up arrived and then the police finally came in."Williams said he and his friend didn't really think, they just acted."I was just trying to do what other humans would do, help others," Williams said.Witnesses said they aren't sure what happened.Chisholm's fire chief said it was a tough call for everyone involved. He confirmed that the police put one dog down.Eyewitness News reached out to authorities, but they did not share any information about the woman's condition or where she taken for her injuries. The Chisholm Police Department said they will be able to give Eyewitness News more information on Monday.