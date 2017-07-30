© New Eastern Outlook

Western society is apparently in trouble. 'Left'- and 'Right'-wing ideologies are resorting to increasingly extreme positions and isolating large groups of people from each other.Meanwhile, a similar parting of the ways seems to be happening at the level of 'international order'. In just one week, the US has increased sanctions on Iran, tabled a new package of sanctions against Russia and North Korea, and slapped sanctions on Venezuela. From positioning itself as the global arbiter of 'just wars' in the aftermath of 9/11, the US is today self-declared as the global arbiter of economic trade.With sanctions the US government believes it can isolate Russia and other regimes it doesn't like, and thus 'hold the center'. But is it in fact only isolating itself and further polarizing opinion and society inside the USA?Join us on Behind the Headlines today, from 12-2pm EST (4-6pm UTC, 6-8pm CET), for our discussion of the week's news in context.01:39:15