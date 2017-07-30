For the second year in a row Greenland's Summit station has broken all previous records. This newest record in July 2017 was even a Northern Hemispheric all time cold record for July @ -33C. When forecasting changes and intensification of the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum, I look for trends that are beginning to increase from 2015 forward as the cooling was postulated to begin at that time across the planet. Along with this increased volcanism and reawakening volcanoes dormant for 400, 800 or 1200+ years. With Greenland we see both data sets. I present to you my findings and also say that Greenland will slow significantly its summer melting from this year forward.