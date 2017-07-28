© yonhap



On July 23, a photo of a dead oarfish that had washed up onto Anmok Beach spread like wildfire through social media.. With over 500 comments, the posts attracted considerable attention from social media users.Prior to the discovery and capture of the oarfish at Anmok Beach, two oarfish that were approximately 1.2 meters long and 20 centimeters wide were found at the nearby Gyeongpo Beach.Social media users have expressed their fears of a looming ecological disaster. Comments such as "I'm scared. What if there's a tsunami coming?" and "This is a sign that either means earthquake or tsunami" were common.However, despite the fears, some believe that the appearance of such fish so close to land is a good omen for fishermen.Marine biologists believe that the oarfish, which typically dwell 400 meters below the surface, came up in search of food and were carried by the current to the coast.One commenter seemed to have put the appearance of the fish into perspective by inviting people to "come to Gangneung to see oarfish, a rare marine animal".