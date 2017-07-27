A Houston County teenager struck by lightning at his home on Willie Varnum Road has died.Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said Aron Eugene Dunn, 16, had stepped out on the back porch about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when the lightning struck."It looks like it ran down the tree, jumped from the tree to him," Byrd said. The lightning went through Dunn's body and exited his foot to the ground.Rescue workers worked on the victim at the scene for about 15 or 20 minutes before transporting him to Southeast Alabama Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, Byrd said.