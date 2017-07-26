© USGS



An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Japan, this morning.The shaker - which is classed as "strong" - was near the island of Okinawa, which has a population of more than 1.4million.Almost 16,000 people were killed by an earthquake off Japan's coast in 2011.The under-sea tremor - which has a similar depth to today's quake - caused a tsunami, which led to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.The epicentre was in the Pacific Ocean - between Japan, China, South Korea and the Philippines, which has a population of 100million.The island of Taiwan - where 24million people live - is very near.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the quake, which hit at a depth of 21 miles, about 166 miles east of Okinawa.