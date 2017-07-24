© Fox News

"Special counsel's office is targeting the President."

Mission creep for Trump Russia probe.The Mueller probe into Trump's imaginary connection to Russia is expanding without limit or scope, moving now towards investigating Trump family past business dealings with anything and anyone Russian.Pat Buchanan went on Fox News' Hannity to weigh in on Mueller's special counsel investigation that is a dangerous and open mandate, that is coming after Trump and his family.Tucker Carlson also noted how special counsel Mueller's expansion of the Russian collusion probe to Trump's business transactions is a massive threat to the White House.